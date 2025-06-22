Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces changes in gov’t, AI system to assist top councils in decision-making

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago

The UAE has announced new changes in its government structure after consultations and approval by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed in an X post the creation of a new Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi will lead this new ministry, which will handle trade relationships and deals with other countries.

The Ministry of Economy will now be known as the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, headed by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

Moreover, starting January 2026, the UAE will include the National Artificial Intelligence System as an advisory member in top-level councils, such as the Council of Ministers, the Ministerial Development Council, and all boards of federal entities and government companies.

According to the ruler, this move aims to “support decision-making in these councils, conduct real-time analyses of their decisions, provide technical advice, and enhance the efficiency of government policies adopted by these councils across all sectors.”

“The world is undergoing a comprehensive transformation phase… scientifically… economically… and socially… our goal is to prepare today for the coming decades… our goal is to ensure continued prosperity and dignified life for future generations,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 22T113611.418

Kapuso star Mikee Quintos graduates with architecture degree after 10 years

2 hours ago
iStock 1282908213

King Fahd International Airport leads in service standards among Saudi gateways

3 hours ago
IMG 6776 e1750509679545

Filipino community joins celebration of Araw ng Kasarinlan in Abu Dhabi

21 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 01T112512.152

Healthcare professionals to be honored as TFT Watchlist Awards kicks off in Saudi Arabia

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button