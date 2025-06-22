King Fahd International Airport leads in service standards among Saudi gateways

King Fahd International Airport secured the top spot for meeting operational standards among Saudi Arabia’s international airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually.

It achieved a 91% compliance rate with service quality requirements for the month of May, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This result was published in the latest monthly report by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which monitors how well airports serve the traveling public.

GACA checks 11 key aspects of a passenger’s airport experience to ensure services match international best practices.

These include check-in procedures, security screening, boarding processes, and baggage handling to ensure smooth and efficient travel.

The program is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to improve airport services for millions of travelers passing through its airports every year.