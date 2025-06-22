Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station upgrade announced

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will undergo a major expansion to serve more passengers in the coming years.

Once completed, the station’s capacity will jump from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers per hour, a 65% boost. Its daily capacity will reach up to 220,000 passengers per day.

The project, in partnership with Emaar Properties, will increase the station’s size from 6,700 square meters to 8,500 square meters.

This will allow the station to handle the growing number of visitors, especially during busy seasons like New Year’s Eve and national holidays, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said.

“The station is the best and easiest option for residents and visitors to and from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall area, especially during New Year’s celebrations and during holidays, occasions and national holidays. The station’s expansion aims to accommodate the continuous growth in the number of passengers, and the expected increase until 2040,” H.E. Al Tayer said.

He added that the expansion will help serve the continuous rise in passengers, noting that more than 110,000 people use the station during New Year’s celebrations alone. From 2013 to 2024, yearly passengers rose from 6.13 million to over 10.5 million.

Meanwhile, Daily passenger loads have risen from 43,000 in 2019 to nearly 58,000 this year.

Al Tayer explained that the upgrade includes bigger entrances, wider platforms, more stairs and elevators, separate entry and exit gates, more ticket gates, and added areas for shops to increase revenue. New pedestrian bridges and better connections with buses, bicycles, and scooters are also part of the plan.

The station’s shell-shaped design will stay the same, with improvements for safety and easier movement for passengers, including people with disabilities, seniors, and families with strollers. Ground-level entrances will connect directly with public transport and pedestrian paths.