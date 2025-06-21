Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi summer program set to welcome 41 million visitors this year

Saudi Arabia is expecting to welcome more than 41 million tourists this year through its “Colour Your Summer” program.

The summer plan will run until the end of September across six major destinations with over 600 events and experiences.

The Saudi Tourism Authority said the initiative shows the country’s openness and promotes its natural and cultural spots.

To make it easier to travel, the Kingdom has added more than one million seats on domestic flights. Officials expect tourism spending to reach over SAR73 billion this season.

Popular destinations like Aseer, Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Al-Baha, and the Red Sea islands will host events for families, adventure seekers, and culture lovers.

Highlights include concerts, art exhibits, esports tournaments, mountain trails, new beaches, and luxury resorts. Some islands, like Sheybarah and Ummahat, will be open to visitors for the first time.

The program supports Vision 2030 goals to make Saudi Arabia a top global tourist spot. It aims to give visitors a colorful summer filled with fun, culture, and nature.

