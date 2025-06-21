Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Healthcare professionals to be honored as TFT Watchlist Awards kicks off in Saudi Arabia

Outstanding Filipino healthcare professionals will take the spotlight tonight as The Filipino Times continues its 2025 Watchlist Awards in Saudi Arabia, officially launching a series of country-level ceremonies that celebrate the best Filipino professionals across the Middle East.

This evening, June 21, Filipino healthcare heroes from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will be recognized for their dedication and vital contributions to the region’s healthcare sector.

On June 20, engineers and architects from both countries were honored during the opening ceremony.

For the first time, this prestigious program is awarding top Filipino professionals within each country before they move forward to compete at the regional level, bringing well-deserved recognition closer to local communities.

After Saudi Arabia, Qatar will host the next awarding ceremonies for winners from Qatar and Kuwait: engineers and architects on August 8, and healthcare professionals on August 9.

The UAE and Oman will conclude the country-level awarding on November 21 for engineers and architects and on November 22 for healthcare professionals.

All country winners will then advance to the regional stage, where the Middle East’s top Filipino engineers and architects will be named on March 29, 2026, followed by the top healthcare professionals on March 30, 2026 — further strengthening global recognition of Filipino excellence.

