Abu Dhabi launches personalized weight loss programme; first in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi has launched the region’s first Personalised Weight Management Programme to help residents manage their weight and prevent serious health problems.

The program aims to lower the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart problems, and some cancers, improving the quality of life and helping people live longer, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

An initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), this is the first program of its kind in the Middle East that combines online health tracking, insurance support, and medical care tailored to each person.

“Our focus is on health – not just weight. This programme supports our vision for an active, health-conscious community, empowering individuals through personalised and science-driven solutions,” Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said.

Those eligible include Thiqa insurance members aged 18 and above who are medically classified as overweight or obese.

The plan includes early health checks, one-on-one coaching, diet and exercise guidance, and check-ups using the Sahatna health app.

