Saudi Arabia to kick off country-level ceremonies of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 mins ago

Photo from the TFT Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit and Awards 2023

The Filipino Times is set to commence its 2025 Watchlist Awards this evening in Saudi Arabia, officially launching a series of country-level ceremonies to honor outstanding Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia will open the awarding tonight, June 20, for engineers and architects from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, while healthcare professionals will be honored tomorrow evening, June 21.

For the first time, the prestigious program will spotlight top Filipino professionals in each country before they move forward to compete at the regional level, bringing well-deserved recognition closer to local communities.

Qatar will host the next leg, gathering winners from Qatar and Kuwait on August 8 for engineers and architects, and August 9 for healthcare workers.

The UAE and Oman will wrap up the country-level awarding, recognizing outstanding professionals on November 21 for engineers and architects, and November 22 for healthcare professionals.

Country winners will then advance to the regional stage, with the Middle East’s top engineers and architects to be named on March 29, 2026, followed by the top healthcare professionals on March 30, 2026 — strengthening recognition of Filipino excellence worldwide.

