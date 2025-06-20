Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in UAE to close on June 27 for Islamic New Year

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin17 hours ago

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed on Friday, June 27, 2025, in observance of the Islamic New Year.

In an advisory, the Embassy announced it will resume normal operations on Monday, 30 June 2025.

The UAE government earlier declared the Islamic New Year a paid holiday for both public and private sector workers.

Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the new lunar calendar year and is a time for reflection for Muslims.

The Embassy advised Filipinos to plan visits and process documents early to avoid delays during the holiday.

For urgent concerns, the public may contact [email protected], [email protected], or reach its hotlines:

  • Assistance-to-Nationals: +971 504438003;
  • Consular and Other Concerns: +971 508137836.
  • MWO: +971 56 270 9157

