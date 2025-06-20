Philippine Embassy in UAE to close on June 27 for Islamic New Year

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed on Friday, June 27, 2025, in observance of the Islamic New Year.

In an advisory, the Embassy announced it will resume normal operations on Monday, 30 June 2025.

The UAE government earlier declared the Islamic New Year a paid holiday for both public and private sector workers.

Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the new lunar calendar year and is a time for reflection for Muslims.

The Embassy advised Filipinos to plan visits and process documents early to avoid delays during the holiday.

For urgent concerns, the public may contact [email protected], [email protected], or reach its hotlines: