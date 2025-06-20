Dubai Police warn public against new ‘Magic Ink’ fraud

Dubai Police have arrested a fraudster involved in a “Magic Ink Fraud” scheme that deceived victims by promising help in obtaining bank loans.

The scam involved providing fake documents printed with disappearing ink, which vanished shortly after delivery, the Dubai Police Fraud Prevention Team at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminology said.

The suspect convinced victims to pay fees by signing false documents labeled as “Account opening fees.” The fraudster also obtained cheques and wrote key details with magic ink that disappeared, allowing him to alter names and amounts afterward.

The arrest came after several victims reported the incidents to the Fraud Prevention Center. Authorities discovered the suspect used fake business cards and job IDs to impersonate a bank employee.

Officials advise the public to avoid transactions with unofficial persons claiming to facilitate banking processes in exchange for money. They also recommend verifying representatives’ identities by checking official IDs and using personal pens when signing documents.

Dubai Police encourage anyone who suspects fraud to report it promptly through the Dubai Police smart app or the eCrime platform.