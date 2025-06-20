Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police warn public against new ‘Magic Ink’ fraud

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police/FB

Dubai Police have arrested a fraudster involved in a “Magic Ink Fraud” scheme that deceived victims by promising help in obtaining bank loans.

The scam involved providing fake documents printed with disappearing ink, which vanished shortly after delivery, the Dubai Police Fraud Prevention Team at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminology said.

The suspect convinced victims to pay fees by signing false documents labeled as “Account opening fees.” The fraudster also obtained cheques and wrote key details with magic ink that disappeared, allowing him to alter names and amounts afterward.

The arrest came after several victims reported the incidents to the Fraud Prevention Center. Authorities discovered the suspect used fake business cards and job IDs to impersonate a bank employee.

Officials advise the public to avoid transactions with unofficial persons claiming to facilitate banking processes in exchange for money. They also recommend verifying representatives’ identities by checking official IDs and using personal pens when signing documents.

Dubai Police encourage anyone who suspects fraud to report it promptly through the Dubai Police smart app or the eCrime platform.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 20T124143.439

From delivering ice to becoming a veteran triathlete: August Benedicto bags Bagong Bayani Award

3 hours ago
201903ij hague icc8

Marcos open to discussing ICC return, UN expert’s human rights recommendations under study

4 hours ago
iStock 488725069

Dubai Summer Surprises to return with 9 weeks of sales and entertainment

4 hours ago
TFT Watchlist 2023 awards

Saudi Arabia to kick off country-level ceremonies of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button