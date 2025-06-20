Cultural celebration honors overseas Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia

Overseas Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia were honored through a cultural gathering that celebrated their hard work and dedication while showcasing traditional dances, attire, and Filipino cuisine.

The Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh (FLAIR) organized the event in line with the 123rd Labor Day, bringing together workers and their families at the Sheraton Hotel.

His Excellency Raymond R. Balatbat, Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Migrant Workers Office-Riyadh Officer-in-Charge Hon. Lucille T. Gayaman attended as guest speakers, sharing messages on workers’ rights, cultural heritage, and community support.

Participants wore colorful Tribal and Philippine National dresses while enjoying performances by FLAIR members featuring traditional dances and music.

A spread of authentic Filipino dishes was also served, giving everyone a taste of home and bringing people closer together.

The celebration strengthened the sense of unity among Filipino workers in the Kingdom and paid tribute to their contributions while keeping Filipino culture alive abroad.