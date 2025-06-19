The Filipino Times unveils country-level dates for 2025 Watchlist Awards

The Filipino Times has officially set the country-level dates for its 2025 Watchlist Awards, casting a spotlight on the most distinguished Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals working across the Middle East.

For the first time, the acclaimed awards program will honor outstanding Filipino professionals in each country before they advance to the regional competition, bringing recognition closer to Filipino communities in the region.

Saudi Arabia will kick off the series, hosting the awarding for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on June 20 for engineers and architects, followed by healthcare professionals on June 21.

Next in line, Qatar will gather winners from Qatar and Kuwait on August 8 for engineers and architects, and on August 9 for healthcare professionals.

The UAE will wrap up the country-level ceremonies, recognizing top talents from the UAE and Oman on November 21 for engineers and architects, and November 22 for healthcare professionals.

Country winners will contend for the regional titles next year, with the Middle East’s top engineers and architects announced on March 29, 2026, and top healthcare professionals on March 30, 2026 — marking another milestone in celebrating Filipino excellence worldwide.

This step responds to strong community support and follows global standards, ensuring that more Filipino professionals in the Middle East are recognized for their contributions.