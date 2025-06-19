Latest NewsNews

The Filipino Times unveils country-level dates for 2025 Watchlist Awards

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin50 mins ago

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects 2024 awardees

The Filipino Times has officially set the country-level dates for its 2025 Watchlist Awards, casting a spotlight on the most distinguished Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals working across the Middle East.

For the first time, the acclaimed awards program will honor outstanding Filipino professionals in each country before they advance to the regional competition, bringing recognition closer to Filipino communities in the region.

Saudi Arabia will kick off the series, hosting the awarding for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on June 20 for engineers and architects, followed by healthcare professionals on June 21.

Next in line, Qatar will gather winners from Qatar and Kuwait on August 8 for engineers and architects, and on August 9 for healthcare professionals.

The UAE will wrap up the country-level ceremonies, recognizing top talents from the UAE and Oman on November 21 for engineers and architects, and November 22 for healthcare professionals.

Country winners will contend for the regional titles next year, with the Middle East’s top engineers and architects announced on March 29, 2026, and top healthcare professionals on March 30, 2026 — marking another milestone in celebrating Filipino excellence worldwide.

This step responds to strong community support and follows global standards, ensuring that more Filipino professionals in the Middle East are recognized for their contributions.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin50 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

MWO Dubai

MWO-Dubai urges OFWs to register early on DMW Portal for faster OEC processing

1 min ago
iStock 1391163275

Saudi Arabia registers over 700 new archaeological sites

1 hour ago
rice istock

Marcos confident P20-per-kilo rice is sustainable as production increases

18 hours ago
Marcos 4

Marcos echoes frustration over Senior High School, says system has ‘no advantage’

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button