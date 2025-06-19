Saudi Arabia registers over 700 new archaeological sites

Saudi Arabia has officially registered 744 new archaeological sites, the Heritage Commission confirmed.

This brings the total number of documented sites in the National Antiquities Register to 10,061 across the Kingdom.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, these newly registered sites are spread across multiple regions, led by Riyadh with 253 sites, followed by Madinah with 167, Najran with 86, Tabuk with 72, Aseer with 64, Qassim with 30, Jazan with 23, Makkah with 11, the Eastern Region with 13, Hail with 13, Al-Jouf with 10, and the Northern Borders with 2 sites.

This large-scale registration aligns with the Antiquities, Museums, and Urban Heritage Law, established through a Royal Decree, which authorizes the commission’s CEO to officially list sites of heritage value.

By expanding the register, the commission strengthens efforts to protect, manage, and preserve sites that reflect Saudi Arabia’s diverse cultural and historical identity.

Authorities stressed that safeguarding heritage is a shared responsibility and called on residents and citizens to report any sites not yet documented through the Balagh platform, the commission’s official social media channels, or by contacting the Unified Security Operations Center at 911.