MWO-Dubai urges OFWs to register early on DMW Portal for faster OEC processing

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates has reminded overseas Filipino workers to register early on the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) E-Registration Portal.

This is to make sure their Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) can be processed smoothly and on time.

In its latest advisory No. 14, Series of 2025, the office reminded OFWs to visit https://portal.dmw.gov.ph and complete their registration even before they have their employment contracts verified.

“This step is essential to facilitate the issuance of your OEC after contract verification — whether the verification is done onsite manually at MWO-Dubai or through online processing,” the advisory stated.

The OEC is a vital travel document for Filipino migrant workers, serving as proof of their legal employment abroad and a requirement for exiting the Philippines for work.

Key reminders for OFWs

OFWs who already have an active E-Registration account at https://onlineservices.dmw.gov.ph should use their existing credentials and must not create a new account, as multiple accounts may cause delays in OEC processing.

Even if a contract is not yet verified, workers are advised to register early to get their E-Registration Number in advance.

Early registration ensures a faster and hassle-free OEC issuance process once their documents are approved, the MWO-Dubai said.