Lea Salonga sings US National Anthem at New York Yankees game

Photo courtesy: @msleasalonga/IG; New York Yankees/FB

Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star Lea Salonga sang the United States National Anthem at the New York Yankees game.

The Yankees posted the video of her performance on social media, showing Salonga singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” earning 7.7 million views on Facebook as of writing.

“Thank you to Tony-Award Winning Actress Lea Salonga for tonight’s beautiful rendition of our National Anthem,” the baseball team wrote in a caption.

Salonga is currently starring in “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends” on Broadway, a popular theater show in New York City.

On her Instagram story, Salonga shared the Yankees’ post and expressed her gratitude.

“Thanks for having me! Go NY!!!,” she wrote.

A week earlier, Salonga attended the  78th Tony Awards as a presenter.

 

