Dubai completes AED277 million drainage project to boost flood protection

Dubai Municipality has completed a major sewerage and rainwater drainage project costing AED277 million to strengthen the city’s flood management system.

Spanning 340 hectares and connecting up to 300 plots, the project in Nad Al Sheba 3 is part of a broader plan to ensure the country maintains its lead in sustainable urban development.

“Completing the Nad Al Sheba 3 project is a significant step towards connecting all areas of Dubai to a fully integrated sewerage and rainwater drainage network, ensuring the emirate’s readiness to face future climate challenges for the next 100 years,” Engr. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said through WAM.

He also noted that these efforts are included in two of the region’s biggest infrastructure programs — the AED30 billion Tasreef rainwater drainage plan and the AED80 billion sewerage upgrade programme.

Under the project, Nad Al Sheba 3 now has an advanced sewer system stretching 24 kilometres, with pipelines of different sizes to handle waste safely and protect public health. An extra 11 kilometres of pipes connect houses and other properties directly to the network.

To manage rainwater better and avoid flooding, the Municipality built a new pumping station that can handle 4,000 litres of water every second. This works with a 31-kilometre drainage pipeline network to guide rainwater safely away, even during heavy rains.

“By applying advanced technologies and smart solutions, we aim to increase operational performance, ensure service continuity, and improve quality of life for Dubai’s residents — reinforcing the emirate’s status among the world’s leading cities for advanced infrastructure,” Engr. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said.