19 undocumented OFW mothers, 23 children safely repatriated from Dubai

A group of 19 Filipino mothers and their 23 children have been safely repatriated from Dubai to the Philippines.

These mothers and children were undocumented, who availed of the amnesty program offered by the UAE.

“There are criminal and morality codes in the UAE. If there is a mother who gives birth and hindi known ‘yung status or out of wedlock, ay nagiging undocumented yung bata. Therefore, mahirap in terms of getting medical treatment, and education. So it’s important na maiuuwi sila agad. We have our lawyers handling all these cases. They have been cleared and now they are home,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said.

Also included in the repatriation were 10 Filipino workers who were stranded in Dubai while en route to Jordan due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

The group arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR659.

This repatriation was a coordinated effort among the Department of Migrant Workers, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Philippine Embassy in the UAE. The Embassy assisted in securing documentation for the children, including DNA testing carried out in coordination with UAE authorities.

All repatriated individuals received immediate financial support through the DMW AKSYON Fund and assistance at the airport. They will also be provided with reintegration programs to support their transition back into life in the Philippines.

So far, the DMW and OWWA have helped 28 Filipino workers stranded in Dubai due to airport closures linked to the Middle East conflict. Travelers affected by flight disruptions are advised to contact airlines for rebooking and report to the nearest Philippine Embassy or Migrant Workers Office for assistance.