Teves recovering after surgery; lawyer slams BJMP over delay in medical response

Former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. is now in recovery following a successful surgery at the Philippine General Hospital, his legal counsel confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said the incident highlights serious gaps in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s (BJMP) response to medical emergencies. He raised concerns over the hours-long delay in attending to Teves’ condition.

“If it took hours for someone as high-profile as Rep. Teves to receive medical attention, we worry how ordinary detainees are treated. This also raises questions about a detainee’s right to choose their own treatment and medical professionals, which is currently restricted by outdated rules,” Topacio said.

Teves reportedly began suffering from severe stomach pains around midnight on Tuesday. He was seen by medical personnel at 5 a.m. and transferred to a hospital by 7 a.m., after his condition worsened. He later underwent an appendectomy.

Topacio said the life-threatening nature of Teves’ condition proves that their medical concerns were genuine, contrary to earlier claims dismissing it as “drama.” He credited Teves’ family, friends, and legal team for their persistence in securing proper treatment.

He also criticized trial courts for allegedly not complying with Supreme Court directives on commitment orders and warned against public commentary on high-profile cases without full knowledge of the facts.

“All trial courts where Mr. Teves has pending cases have been informed through the fastest means available,” he added.

Teves is currently detained and facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives. He has also been designated a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council over alleged killings and harassment in Negros Oriental.