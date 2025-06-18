Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Teves recovering after surgery; lawyer slams BJMP over delay in medical response

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago

Former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. is now in recovery following a successful surgery at the Philippine General Hospital, his legal counsel confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said the incident highlights serious gaps in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s (BJMP) response to medical emergencies. He raised concerns over the hours-long delay in attending to Teves’ condition.

“If it took hours for someone as high-profile as Rep. Teves to receive medical attention, we worry how ordinary detainees are treated. This also raises questions about a detainee’s right to choose their own treatment and medical professionals, which is currently restricted by outdated rules,” Topacio said.

Teves reportedly began suffering from severe stomach pains around midnight on Tuesday. He was seen by medical personnel at 5 a.m. and transferred to a hospital by 7 a.m., after his condition worsened. He later underwent an appendectomy.

Topacio said the life-threatening nature of Teves’ condition proves that their medical concerns were genuine, contrary to earlier claims dismissing it as “drama.” He credited Teves’ family, friends, and legal team for their persistence in securing proper treatment.

He also criticized trial courts for allegedly not complying with Supreme Court directives on commitment orders and warned against public commentary on high-profile cases without full knowledge of the facts.

“All trial courts where Mr. Teves has pending cases have been informed through the fastest means available,” he added.

Teves is currently detained and facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives. He has also been designated a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council over alleged killings and harassment in Negros Oriental.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 06 17 at 13.46.51 9a721a53

Juan Luna’s ‘Una Bulaqueña’ now on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 18T092441.037

Saudi Arabia sets two new Guinness World Records for water projects

6 hours ago
UAE amba to PH

UAE ambassador to the Philippines extends Independence Day greetings, praises Filipinos

1 day ago
Sara Duterte

VP Duterte: Senators shouldn’t inhibit from impeachment trial based solely on political bias

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button