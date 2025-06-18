Saudi Arabia sets two new Guinness World Records for water projects

The Saudi Water Authority (SWA) has secured two new Guinness World Records, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in modern water solutions.

One record was for the world’s largest seawater desalination plant, utilizing reverse osmosis —a system that converts seawater into drinking water. This plant, part of the Al-Khobar Production System Phase II, can produce over 670,000 cubic meters daily on the smallest land area for its size.

The second record went to SWA’s Technical Affairs and Projects Sector for having the lowest energy use ever recorded for a plant using the same technology. The Shuaibah Plant Phase V uses just 1.7 kWh to remove salt and a total of 2.34 kWh per cubic meter.

This new figure breaks the Kingdom’s previous record of 2.27 kWh per cubic meter and has been praised by the World Bank.

During a ceremony in Riyadh, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Alfadley and representatives from Guinness World Records awarded the certificates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

With these two new awards, SWA now holds 11 Guinness World Records.