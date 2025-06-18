Marcos confident P20-per-kilo rice is sustainable as production increases

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his confidence in sustaining the P20-per-kilo rice initiative, citing improved rice production as a key factor.

Speaking in a new episode of the BBM Podcast, the President explained that as rice production continues to rise, the cost of production decreases—allowing the National Food Authority (NFA) to sell rice at lower prices.

“Since our production is already going up, the cost of production will decrease. That means the NFA can sell at even lower prices,” Marcos said in Filipino.

He emphasized that the government is supporting this effort by providing more farming equipment and enhancing irrigation systems. Marcos also assured farmers that the buying price of palay (unhusked rice) will not be reduced despite cheaper market prices for rice.

“We have to support them. Whatever happens to the retail price of rice, we won’t lower the NFA’s buying price,” he added.

Marcos acknowledged that the rollout of his campaign promise took time, as the government had to ensure support mechanisms were in place for farmers.

The Department of Agriculture initially launched the P20-per-kilo rice in the Visayas, targeting vulnerable groups through the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program. These include indigents, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and minimum wage earners.

The program’s second phase will begin in July in Mindanao. Marcos also revealed plans for the national government to fully shoulder the program’s cost next year, replacing local government contributions.

“Eventually, I’m looking at a proposal that by next year, the contribution will come entirely from the national government,” he said.