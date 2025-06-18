Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos confident P20-per-kilo rice is sustainable as production increases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his confidence in sustaining the P20-per-kilo rice initiative, citing improved rice production as a key factor.

Speaking in a new episode of the BBM Podcast, the President explained that as rice production continues to rise, the cost of production decreases—allowing the National Food Authority (NFA) to sell rice at lower prices.

“Since our production is already going up, the cost of production will decrease. That means the NFA can sell at even lower prices,” Marcos said in Filipino.

He emphasized that the government is supporting this effort by providing more farming equipment and enhancing irrigation systems. Marcos also assured farmers that the buying price of palay (unhusked rice) will not be reduced despite cheaper market prices for rice.

“We have to support them. Whatever happens to the retail price of rice, we won’t lower the NFA’s buying price,” he added.

Marcos acknowledged that the rollout of his campaign promise took time, as the government had to ensure support mechanisms were in place for farmers.

The Department of Agriculture initially launched the P20-per-kilo rice in the Visayas, targeting vulnerable groups through the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program. These include indigents, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and minimum wage earners.

The program’s second phase will begin in July in Mindanao. Marcos also revealed plans for the national government to fully shoulder the program’s cost next year, replacing local government contributions.

“Eventually, I’m looking at a proposal that by next year, the contribution will come entirely from the national government,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos 4

Marcos echoes frustration over Senior High School, says system has ‘no advantage’

47 mins ago
Arnie Teves PTV

Teves recovering after surgery; lawyer slams BJMP over delay in medical response

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 17 at 13.46.51 9a721a53

Juan Luna’s ‘Una Bulaqueña’ now on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 18T092441.037

Saudi Arabia sets two new Guinness World Records for water projects

8 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button