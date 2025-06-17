VP Duterte: Senators shouldn’t inhibit from impeachment trial based solely on political bias

Vice President Sara Duterte rejected calls for certain senators to recuse themselves from her impeachment trial, arguing that political bias alone should not be grounds for inhibition.

Speaking at a press conference in Davao City, Duterte responded to growing clamor for her Senate allies—including Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Imee Marcos, and Robin Padilla—to inhibit themselves from serving as senator-judges in the trial. She countered that if political alignment is to be used as a standard, then even her critics, such as Senator Risa Hontiveros, should also be disqualified.

“We cannot inhibit senator-judges based on bias, because the only position they have is either being for or against Inday Sara,” she said in Filipino. “If that’s the standard, then we should also call for the inhibition of senators who have shown bias against me—like Senator Risa Hontiveros, who publicly said that the Duterte family must be destroyed.”

Duterte urged the public to trust that all senator-judges, regardless of political stance, will perform their duties fairly.

“If we start disqualifying senators based on perceived bias, we’ll end up inhibiting most of them. That’s why I say we should give them the benefit of the doubt and trust them to carry out their responsibilities according to the oath they took,” she added.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on February 5, with over 200 lawmakers supporting the complaint. The articles of impeachment were sent to the Senate the same day, though the upper chamber adjourned without addressing the case.

Duterte faces accusations including betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes. Last week, the Senate, acting as an impeachment court, voted 18-5 to return the case to the House without dismissing it.