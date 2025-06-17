UAE ambassador to the Philippines extends Independence Day greetings, praises Filipinos

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Mohamed Alqataam Alzaabi, extended his congratulations to Filipinos on the 127th Philippine Independence Day, calling it a symbol of courage, resilience, and a shared pursuit of peace and prosperity.

In a message released during the celebration, Ambassador Alzaabi highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and the Philippines, noting the contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE’s development and society.

“On behalf of the United Arab Emirates, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and the esteemed people of the Republic of the Philippines on the celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day – an enduring symbol of the nation’s courage, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of peace and prosperity. On this momentous occasion, we convey warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Republic of the Philippines,” H.E. Alzaabi began in his letter.

“The UAE proudly joins in commemorating this significant occasion, reflecting the deep-rooted and enduring bonds of friendship between our two nations and peoples,” the envoy said.

He also emphasized the important role of Filipinos in the UAE, recognizing their presence and work as vital to the country’s social and economic fabric. “The strong bilateral ties that unite our countries are further enriched by our dynamic cooperation and the valuable contributions of the Filipino community to the social and economic fabric of the UAE,” H.E. Alzaabi said.

“We look forward to further strengthening the cooperation that continues to flourish between our countries, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for the future,” he added. “Our commitment to building an even more robust partnership remains steadfast, and we are confident that the years ahead will bring greater achievements in our collaborative efforts across various fields.”

Ambassador Alzaabi expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership will continue to grow in the coming years, and gave special mention to Filipinos living in the UAE for their continued contributions and excellence.