Round-trip ticket, cash, and more up for grabs at Filipino forum in Riyadh

A free ticket to the Philippines, cash in your pocket, a brand-new Smart TV, grocery packs—all these could be yours just by showing up!

You could get a chance to receive these things for free at The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum, a two-day event happening on June 20 and 21 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace.

The event is open to the public for FREE, with limited slots available through online registration. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on both days.

This forum will help Filipinos working abroad shift from simply sending money home to becoming consistent savers and investors. The goal is to give practical strategies for securing a more stable financial future.

Attendees will hear real-life success stories from Filipinos who have grown their careers across the Middle East and beyond. These talks will highlight the importance of good decision-making and continuous learning.

The forum will also focus on how to prepare for changing job trends, especially as new technologies like artificial intelligence are reshaping industries. Experts will discuss the skills needed to remain competitive globally.

Aside from financial and career advice, attendees can connect with fellow Filipinos and speak directly with professionals in finance and digital transformation. Registration is still open through this link: https://forms.gle/NWW3bKYF7bqRDoYY6.

 

