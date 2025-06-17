Riyadh residents to get SMS alerts before roadworks begin

The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center has launched an automated SMS notification system called “Work Commencement Alerts” to inform residents and business owners in advance about upcoming infrastructure projects near their location.

The new system alerts people when infrastructure and roadwork are scheduled to begin, allowing them to prepare and plan alternate routes if needed, especially if it may impact traffic flow.

Each SMS will also include the type of work, name, location, and the duration of the project, including utility upgrades and communications infrastructure that may affect essential services such as water, electricity, and telecommunications.

The initiative is designed to improve traffic management and reduce complaints from the public by giving people timely and accurate updates. This helps those living or working nearby avoid disruptions or unexpected service interruptions.

The center said the alerts are part of its digital transformation efforts to improve services and overall public satisfaction in the Riyadh Region.

The goal is to make infrastructure work more transparent and easier to follow for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.