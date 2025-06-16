Thousands of smuggling attempts foiled in Saudi Arabia in just two weeks

More than 2,100 smuggling cases were intercepted across Saudi Arabia in a two-week period, according to the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

The seizures were made at various land, sea, and air customs ports throughout the Kingdom.

Authorities confiscated 234 types of illegal drugs, including hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, and Captagon pills. In addition, 311 other banned substances were found.

Officials also stopped attempts to bring in 3,316 units of tobacco and its derivatives. They further seized 132 types of cash and eight kinds of weapons and related materials.

ZATCA confirmed it is working closely with other government agencies to tighten customs inspections and ensure the safety and protection of the public. The agency said its goal is to secure the Kingdom’s borders from illegal activities and maintain public order.

The authority encouraged all residents in Saudi Arabia to report any suspected smuggling activities. Reports can be made by calling 1910 (or +9661910 from abroad) or by emailing [email protected].

All reports are treated confidentially, and those who provide correct information may be eligible for a financial reward.