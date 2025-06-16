Philippines tops list of world’s most emotional countries

The Philippines has been named the most emotional country in the world, according to a new survey by Gallup.

The report said 60% of Filipinos surveyed experienced at least one strong emotion—such as anger, stress, sadness, worry, or joy—on the previous day.

Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm, defines being “emotional” as how frequently people feel strong emotions, whether positive or negative.

The study involved over 150 countries and measured how often respondents felt any intense emotion.

The Philippines’ 60% score reflects a culture where emotional expression is part of daily life. Gallup noted that this could be influenced by warm, communal cultures that allow more openness, compared to colder or more individualistic societies.

Other factors behind the emotional tendencies of Filipinos include family ties, economic conditions, and even the country’s tropical climate. These contribute to how feelings are expressed and shared in everyday life.

Following the Philippines on the list are El Salvador (57%), Bahrain (56%), Oman, and Colombia (55%), with others like Chile, Costa Rica, and Canada all scoring 54%.

The survey’s top 15 also includes Guatemala, Bolivia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Peru, Nicaragua, and the United States—all with high emotional response rates.