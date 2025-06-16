Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines tops list of world’s most emotional countries

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino11 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines has been named the most emotional country in the world, according to a new survey by Gallup.

The report said 60% of Filipinos surveyed experienced at least one strong emotion—such as anger, stress, sadness, worry, or joy—on the previous day.

Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm, defines being “emotional” as how frequently people feel strong emotions, whether positive or negative.

The study involved over 150 countries and measured how often respondents felt any intense emotion.

The Philippines’ 60% score reflects a culture where emotional expression is part of daily life. Gallup noted that this could be influenced by warm, communal cultures that allow more openness, compared to colder or more individualistic societies.

Other factors behind the emotional tendencies of Filipinos include family ties, economic conditions, and even the country’s tropical climate. These contribute to how feelings are expressed and shared in everyday life.

Following the Philippines on the list are El Salvador (57%), Bahrain (56%), Oman, and Colombia (55%), with others like Chile, Costa Rica, and Canada all scoring 54%.

The survey’s top 15 also includes Guatemala, Bolivia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Peru, Nicaragua, and the United States—all with high emotional response rates.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino11 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

HIJRI FROM FAHR

UAE declares June 27 Hijri New Year holiday for federal government

2 hours ago
Zakat Tax and Customs Authority

Thousands of smuggling attempts foiled in Saudi Arabia in just two weeks

3 hours ago
1M dirham winner of Al Ansari Exchange

OFW in UAE becomes a millionaire through Al Ansari Exchange Millionaire Promotion

4 hours ago
A Forum on Philippine Migration and Diaspora Policy

PH Consulate General in Dubai empowers Filipino students through migration and policy forum

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button