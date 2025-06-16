PH Consulate General in Dubai empowers Filipino students through migration and policy forum

In celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai successfully hosted a landmark event entitled “Bridging Generations, Bridging Futures: A Forum on Philippine Migration and Diaspora Policy” on 12 June 2025 at Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai.

Consul General Marford M. Angeles formally opened the forum and welcomed over 65 participants, comprising students, faculty members, and administrators from leading universities in the United Arab Emirates, as well as members of the local media.

In his remarks, the Consul General underscored the importance of cultivating awareness among the youth on migration-related issues.

The forum was conceived as part of the Consulate’s continuing efforts to engage overseas Filipinos in meaningful dialogue on migration governance, diaspora engagement, and the evolving role of Filipinos abroad in national development.

The event brought together government officials, scholars, policy experts, industry leaders, and youth representatives for an enriching exchange of perspectives on the dynamics of Philippine migration policy and diaspora affairs.

Distinguished keynote speakers included H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary for Migration Affairs Mr. Robert Ferrer, Jr.; and Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista.

Their addresses provided the audience with timely updates and in-depth insights into the Philippine government’s strategic direction on migration, protection mechanisms for overseas Filipinos, and efforts to strengthen bilateral labor relations.

The forum featured a robust line-up of esteemed experts and panelists, including Mr. Froilan Malit, renowned migration policy consultant; Dr. William Gueraiche, an expert on geopolitics and international relations; Mr. Akram Assaf, Chief Technology Officer of Bayt.com; and H.E. Grace Relucio-Princesa, former Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Their thought-provoking discussions delved into critical issues such as the socio-economic contributions of Filipinos in the Gulf, the historical significance of Filipina migrants, migration politics within the UAE-Philippines corridor, and emerging labour market trends in the region and their implications for migrant workers.

Interactive panel sessions and open fora enriched the dialogue further, offering attendees a platform to engage directly with the experts. A highlight of the event was the active participation of young Filipinos, who articulated their views on contemporary migration challenges and aspirations for the future. Their engagement underscored the importance of youth inclusion in policy discourse and affirmed their potential as future leaders of the Filipino diaspora.

The forum was graced by the attendance and enthusiastic participation of faculty members and students from prominent academic institutions, including Bath Spa University–RAK, Canadian University Dubai, University of Bolton Academic Centre–RAK, Westford University College, and Mapúa Malayan Digital College. Their presence added depth to the discussions and reflected the event’s objective to bridge generations through education and civic engagement.

With its strong turnout and insightful contributions from all sectors, the event demonstrated the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai’s dedication to promoting inclusive dialogue, community empowerment, and informed policymaking in support of the global Filipino.