OFW in UAE becomes a millionaire through Al Ansari Exchange Millionaire Promotion

Albert P. Rioflorido, a Filipino civil engineer based in Abu Dhabi for nearly 12 years, was named the latest millionaire of the Al Ansari Exchange Millionaire Promotion, taking home AED 1 million during the grand draw held on June 12—the same day as the 127th Philippines Independence Day.

Albert is known among his peers for his disciplined lifestyle. A fitness enthusiast, he enjoys gym workouts and yoga sessions. Moreover, he is known to send remittances to his family, just like thousands of OFWs in the UAE.

“Actually simula nang pagdating ko rito, Al Ansari na yung nakilala ko na padalahan ng pera,” Albert shared. “Before, hindi kasi ako nasanay [magpadala ng pera]. Nung time na nagpadala ako, naramdaman ko yung comfort, lalo na nung na-receive ng ate ko yung amount of money,” he said, proving the convenience that the money exchange company provides.

Albert also added that he is happy with how Al Ansari Exchange handles their customers’ money. “Reliable yung Al Ansari Exchange sa pinaghirapan mo yung money,” Albert said.

He regularly sends money to his older sister and said the joy of supporting family is already enough. Winning the money was just a bonus from God. “Sa akin, masaya na akong nagpapadala dun sa account to support yung kapatid ko.”

Despite frequently participating in the draws, he never expected to win anything significant. Albert admitted he nearly ignored the call from Al Ansari Exchange, thinking it was a scam or a sales pitch from a credit card company.

“I was ready to say, ‘I’m sorry but I am not interested,'” he said, not expecting that it would be the life-changing call from Al Ansari Exchange.

Now with a million dirhams in hand, Albert is staying practical. “Pag-lalaanan ko siya na i-invest sa business tapos gusto ko pa ring magtrabaho,” he said, but he explained he wants to enjoy the prize while he can.

“Mabilis lang yung amount na yun eh. Mabilis lang yung pera kung hindi siya nag-ge-generate,” he added.

His advice for fellow Filipinos who also want to win in Al Ansari Exchange: “Maging patient lang tayo sa pagpapadala.”

He said that many Filipinos might not be expecting to win, but being able to financially help families in the Philippines is a better gain. “Sapat na yung masaya tayo na nakakapag-ipon tayo at nakakasuporta sa pamilya sa Pilipinas.”