Marcos vows action on bullying, internet access as classes open nationwide

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday said the government is prioritizing efforts to address bullying—both online and on campus—amid the opening of classes for School Year 2025–2026.

Speaking during a visit to Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School, Marcos emphasized how bullying has become a serious mental health issue for students. “We are closely monitoring cases of bullying and cyberbullying because they have become major problems that affect the well-being and academic performance of our children,” he told reporters.

The President was joined by Education Secretary Sonny Angara during the school visit, where he toured classrooms, greeted students, and even joined a reading session.

Marcos also revealed that he had directed the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to expand internet connectivity in schools, especially in remote areas. “Only about 60% of schools currently have internet access. The main issue is power supply, and we are working to resolve that gradually until we reach full coverage,” he said.

He assured the public that the national government is fully engaged in ensuring a smooth school opening, with coordination reaching as high as the Office of the President.

To support the school year rollout, Marcos said the Department of Health will provide necessary medical services for students, while the Department of Trade and Industry will help keep school supplies affordable.

He also encouraged teachers to promptly report any school-related issues to their DepEd representatives to ensure immediate assistance.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

