Free ticket to PH awaits lucky attendee at TFT Watchlist Forum in Riyadh on June 20-21

Want to receive a free round-trip ticket to the Philippines?

One lucky attendee will receive a round-trip ticket at The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum, a free two-day event on June 20 and 21, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace.

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, with slots still open via online registration.

The forum aims to help overseas Filipinos take control of their finances and transition from regular remittance senders to committed savers and investors. Organizers say the program is designed to provide practical tools for long-term financial security while working abroad.

Attendees will also hear stories from successful Filipinos who have built their careers across the Middle East and beyond. These firsthand accounts will offer practical tips and inspiration on how to advance professionally through smart decision-making and continuous learning.

A major focus of the forum is preparing for future job demands by learning new, relevant skills. Speakers will talk about how Filipinos can stay competitive in the global workforce, especially as technology like artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more common.

In addition to personal development, participants will have the opportunity to network with other Filipinos and receive professional advice from experts in finance, career growth, and digital transformation.

Registration remains open online, and interested attendees are encouraged to secure their slots early for this rare opportunity that combines learning, career insights, and a potential trip home.

If interested, register by clicking this link: https://forms.gle/NWW3bKYF7bqRDoYY6.