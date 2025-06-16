61 OFWs complete skills training for reintegration and empowerment

A total of 61 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) successfully completed their respective skills training programs during two separate seminars at the Philippine Embassy and the Majestic Hotel in Bahrain.

The skills training in Baking and Haircutting, Manicure, and Pedicure were among the continuous initiatives in extending Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with better knowledge and skills that would be applicable to career improvement, financial self-sufficiency, and integration upon returning Philippines in the future.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Welfare Officer Juvilyn Anns Gumabay and Migrant Workers Office Officer in Charge (OIC) Celia V. Cabadonga commended the graduates on their endeavor to become better persons and encouraged other OFWs to grab similar chances in the future.

In the morning session, 32 OFWs graduated from a baking skills training, while in the afternoon, 29 others completed training in hair cutting, manicure, and pedicure.

Participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to enhance their capabilities while working abroad, highlighting the importance of such programs in broadening employment options and building long-term security for themselves and their families.

Ofelia Madriaga, 61, from Pamplona, Cagayan Valley, and a member of the PIN, was among the proud attendees of the recent training. A long-time household worker in Bahrain, Ofelia shared that this was not her first time joining such a program. She had previously completed a dressmaking training course, driven by her passion to improve herself.

“This is what I achieved as a housemaid,” she said with pride. “Even though I’m a housemaid, I dreamed of developing my skills. I’m grateful to my madam, Nevien Sukhralla, who allowed me to attend, and to our embassy for this opportunity.”

Having worked for the same employer for 17 years, Ofelia is now thinking ahead.

“I’m planning to put up my own small business in the future when my career as a housemaid comes to an end,” she shared, her voice filled with hope and determination.

Her story is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to dream, learn, and prepare for a better future.

Naida Duque, 67, with over 30 years of experience in the hair and beauty industry, was among the volunteer trainers who generously shared their expertise during the recent skills training sessions for OFWs.

A seasoned beautician, Naida worked at the prestigious Regency Hair Salon in the Regency Intercontinental Hotel from 2009 to 2014.

Afterward, she ventured into business with her daughter before returning to salon work until the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations.

When asked why she chose to volunteer, Naida shared a heartfelt reason: “I want to give back. As an OFW myself, I understand the struggles. Sharing my skills is my way of helping others build confidence and a better future.”

Her contribution, along with that of fellow trainers Alma Maria Laqui, Aida Garay, and Rosalina Ortiz, reflects the true spirit of bayanihan—Filipinos lifting one another up, one skill at a time.

Meanwhile, in the Baking skills training, its instructor, Ivy Diana Bello Ancheta, is a passionate baker and entrepreneur behind IV Bakes, has been teaching baking for four years, since beginning her journey in 2021. She brings a learner-centered approach to her classes, ensuring that beginners and more experienced students alike gain confidence and understanding.

“I start with baking basics to build a strong foundation,” she explained. “We focus on understanding ingredients, tools, and techniques. I guide students through common mistakes and how to correct them.”

What characterizes her teaching is the support and interactive nature of it. Each lesson is a combination of practice and demonstration, where students implement what they’ve learned because they get feedback in real-time.

“I make it engaging by answering questions, correcting the method, and providing tips above the recipes,” she said. “I want migrant workers to leave here empowered—not just in baking, but in building a life for themselves.”

Her own business, IV Bakes, began life as a small home-based passion business. Bananalike cake, pandesal, cookies, and customized party cakes are just some of the offerings, and these are done with a personal touch, “as if for family.”

In addition to selling baked goods, she also hosts fun, hands-on baking and decorating workshops, offering families and friends a chance to bond and create memories while learning valuable skills.

The baking program not only served as a skills enhancement training but also inspired OFWs to see baking as a potential business opportunity, one they can carry with them, whether staying abroad or returning home.

The Baking Class and Skills Training in Hair, Manicure, and Pedicure were facilitated through the joint efforts of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), the Philippine Embassy, and the Filipino community organization Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN).

These two-Friday sessions training initiatives were tailored to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), providing them with essential skills that will aid in their reintegration into Philippine society when they return home.