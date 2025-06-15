The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards to honor top Filipino engineers, architects, healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is set to recognize top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain this June.

The awarding for engineers and architects will take place on June 20, 2025, while the awarding for healthcare professionals will follow on June 21, 2025.

The event will be held in Saudi Arabia and will honor professionals from both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Winners from this country-level round will compete in the regional finals in 2026.

This marks the beginning of a new format where competitions happen first in each country before moving to a bigger regional stage. The move aims to make the awards more local and inclusive for the Filipino community in the Middle East.

Similar awarding events will happen in Qatar for Qatar and Kuwait winners on August 8 and 9, and in the UAE for UAE and Oman winners on November 21 and 22.

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is organized by New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times. It has recognized Filipino excellence since 2014 and will soon expand beyond the Middle East to Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.