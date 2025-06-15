Latest NewsTFT News

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards to honor top Filipino engineers, architects, healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is set to recognize top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain this June.

SPEAKER POSTER TFTWEA2025 Presentation 4

The awarding for engineers and architects will take place on June 20, 2025, while the awarding for healthcare professionals will follow on June 21, 2025.

The event will be held in Saudi Arabia and will honor professionals from both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Winners from this country-level round will compete in the regional finals in 2026.

This marks the beginning of a new format where competitions happen first in each country before moving to a bigger regional stage. The move aims to make the awards more local and inclusive for the Filipino community in the Middle East.

Similar awarding events will happen in Qatar for Qatar and Kuwait winners on August 8 and 9, and in the UAE for UAE and Oman winners on November 21 and 22.

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is organized by New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times. It has recognized Filipino excellence since 2014 and will soon expand beyond the Middle East to Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 15T160057.948

WestZone, Shankar Trading Company delight Filipinos with freebies and fun at PH Independence Day

11 mins ago
iStock 2149953422

Saudi Arabia sends off over 2,400 pilgrims from various countries after completing Hajj

2 hours ago
Summer heat istock

Dubai announces flexible working hours for gov’t employees during summer

3 hours ago
KELA Template 3

Enrique Gil, Carmela Lorzano celebrate Philippine Independence Day with Filipinos in Dubai

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button