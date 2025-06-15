Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Filipinos until next year

Filipino travelers can continue to enjoy visa-free access to Taiwan for another year, following an announcement by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung during the Philippine Independence Day celebration hosted by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

The extension, the minister said, is part of Taiwan’s efforts to foster stronger people-to-people connections and enhance overall bilateral relations with the Philippines.

An official statement from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirming the extension is expected to be released on Monday, June 16.

In 2023, Taiwan welcomed around 415,000 Filipino tourists, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. The island nation is also home to an estimated 160,000 Filipino migrant workers.

The continuation of the visa-free policy is seen as a boost to tourism and cultural exchange, reaffirming the close ties between the Filipino and Taiwanese people.

