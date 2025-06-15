Saudi Arabia sends off over 2,400 pilgrims from various countries after completing Hajj

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in Saudi Arabia has confirmed that over 2,400 pilgrims have left the country after completing their Hajj.

The number consists of 2,443 male and female pilgrims who performed their rituals under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visitation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah and one of the Five Pillars of Islam, was fulfilled by these pilgrims with the support of the royal program.

They came from over 100 countries and departed through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

While in the Kingdom, they joined cultural and educational activities and visited important Islamic and historical sites in Makkah and Madinah.

These efforts were part of a plan by the ministry, following the instructions of Saudi Arabia’s leadership.

Many pilgrims thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for helping them perform Hajj with ease and safety.