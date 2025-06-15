Essenzi Perfumes celebrates Philippine Independence Day with affordable luxury scents

The 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration by the Filipino Social Club at the World Trade Centre was a success, with various booths showcasing Filipino culture and products.

One of the highlights was the Essenzi perfumes booth, which offered a wide range of luxury perfumes at affordable prices.

Visitors to the booth were treated to a 50% discount voucher that can be redeemed at Essenzi’s branches throughout Dubai.

The perfumes on offer included famous brands such as Calvin Klein and Hugo, priced between 70-100 dirhams.

The booth had attendees flocking to try out the perfume testers. Essenzi’s presence at the event was a great opportunity for Filipinos in Dubai to experience luxury perfumes at an affordable price.

Some of the key dignitaries from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE also visited Essenzi Perfumes’ booth, including H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Essenzi has several branches in Dubai, including Burjuman, Al Ghurair, Dubai Outlet Mall, Silicon Centre Mall, Sahara Centre, and Al Wahda Mall. They also have a branch in Al Ain’s Bawadi Mall.