Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Two plane crash survivors, 27 years apart, both sat in Seat 11A

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Jamesruangsak/FB; ANI

Two plane crash survivors, 27 years apart, were both seated in seat 11A.

Thai singer and actor James Ruangsak Loychusak expressed shock after learning the lone survivor of the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad occupied the same seat he sat in during a 1998 crash.

“Survivor of a plane crash in India. He sat in the same seat as me. 11A,” Ruangsak wrote in a Facebook post in Thai.

Ruangsak survived the Thai Airways TG261 crash in December 1998 while seated in 11A. The plane crashed while landing in southern Thailand, killing 101 people of 146 aboard.

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787‑8 Dreamliner flying from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 of 242 people on board and dozens on the ground

The sole survivor, British‑Indian Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was also seated in 11A, surviving with minor injuries as he escaped through a broken emergency exit. He is now recovering in a hospital.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 14T131536.528

PH Embassy in Riyadh to bring services in Jubail from June 20-21

6 hours ago
NAIA file photo

Returning OFW from Thailand nabbed at NAIA over falsification case

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T101516.710

Sotto slams Senate ruling on Sara Duterte impeachment

10 hours ago
Claire Castro

Palace defends Marcos amid wage hike delay: ‘He is not a dictator’

10 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button