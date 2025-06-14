Two plane crash survivors, 27 years apart, both sat in Seat 11A

Two plane crash survivors, 27 years apart, were both seated in seat 11A.

Thai singer and actor James Ruangsak Loychusak expressed shock after learning the lone survivor of the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad occupied the same seat he sat in during a 1998 crash.

“Survivor of a plane crash in India. He sat in the same seat as me. 11A,” Ruangsak wrote in a Facebook post in Thai.

Ruangsak survived the Thai Airways TG261 crash in December 1998 while seated in 11A. The plane crashed while landing in southern Thailand, killing 101 people of 146 aboard.

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787‑8 Dreamliner flying from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 of 242 people on board and dozens on the ground

The sole survivor, British‑Indian Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was also seated in 11A, surviving with minor injuries as he escaped through a broken emergency exit. He is now recovering in a hospital.