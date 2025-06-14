Sotto slams Senate ruling on Sara Duterte impeachment

Senator-elect Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has sharply criticized the Senate’s move to remand the impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte, calling the decision procedurally flawed and urging his fellow senator-judges to revisit the rules.

“The Senate Court’s decision is flawed! A senator-judge cannot file a motion,” Sotto told reporters via text message. He emphasized that only defense or prosecution lawyers are allowed to make such motions, a point he said he learned from the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago during the 11th Congress.

Sotto was referring to Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s motion to send the impeachment case back to the House of Representatives. That motion, an amended version of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s earlier motion to dismiss the case outright, passed with an 18-5 vote on June 10.

Pressed on how the Senate could remedy the situation, Sotto said they should move on but learn from the misstep. He also suggested senator-judges review their duties and consider changing their legal advisers.

“They should just leave that in the dustbin of history. Don’t repeat the mistake. Senator-judges should review the role of a judge—and replace the lawyers around them,” he said.

He urged new senators to study past impeachment proceedings, particularly during the trial of President Joseph Estrada, where Santiago emphasized judicial conduct and procedures.

“Study first before speaking out,” Sotto added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Impeachment Court, lawyer Regie Tongol, defended the Senate’s decision. He likened senator-judges to members of the Supreme Court, who have the inherent power to review complaints for legal sufficiency.

“It’s normal in a collegial judicial body to assess documents. If a defect is raised, the court can ask the House to address it,” Tongol explained.

The court set two requirements for the House: a certification that the verified complaint doesn’t violate the Constitution, and a reaffirmation that lawmakers intend to pursue the trial.

As of Friday morning, the court had yet to formally receive the House’s certification. Tongol noted it was only released to the media so far.

When asked whether non-compliance by the House could lead to contempt, Tongol said it was unlikely, stressing that the Senate is trying to avoid a constitutional standoff.

“The Impeachment Court is doing everything it can to prevent a clash with the House or a potential constitutional crisis,” he said.