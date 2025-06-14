Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Returning OFW from Thailand nabbed at NAIA over falsification case

A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Thailand was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Thursday afternoon due to an outstanding arrest warrant.

In a statement Friday, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) said the woman was flagged upon arrival from Bangkok and found to have a bailable warrant issued in 2021 by the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court.

She faces charges of falsification of public documents, with bail set at ₱36,000.

“The accused is now in the custody of the Intel and Warrant Section, Police Station 11 of the Manila Police District for documentation and appropriate legal action,” the PNP-AVSEGROUP added.

