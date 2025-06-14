Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embasy in Riyadh schedules Embassy-on-Wheels in Jubail from June 20-21

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin20 seconds ago

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh will be bringing its consular services to overseas Filipinos in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy has announced that it will hold an Embassy-on-Wheels at the Coral Jubail Hotel from June 20 to 21, 2025.

Appointment slots for this mobile consular service will be open on June 12, 2025 (Thursday).

Those who need to renew or apply for a new passport can book an appointment through the DFA Global Online Appointment System at https://www.passport.gov.ph/.

For notarial and authentication services, appointments can be set through https://riyadhpe.com/.

The Embassy reminds everyone to bring photocopies of valid identification, such as passports, as there may be no photocopying service available at the venue.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin20 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

NAIA file photo

Returning OFW from Thailand nabbed at NAIA over falsification case

48 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T101516.710

Sotto slams Senate ruling on Sara Duterte impeachment

5 hours ago
Claire Castro

Palace defends Marcos amid wage hike delay: ‘He is not a dictator’

5 hours ago
Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte asks ICC for release as mystery country offers refuge under strict terms

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button