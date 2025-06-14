PH Embasy in Riyadh schedules Embassy-on-Wheels in Jubail from June 20-21

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh will be bringing its consular services to overseas Filipinos in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy has announced that it will hold an Embassy-on-Wheels at the Coral Jubail Hotel from June 20 to 21, 2025.

Appointment slots for this mobile consular service will be open on June 12, 2025 (Thursday).

Those who need to renew or apply for a new passport can book an appointment through the DFA Global Online Appointment System at https://www.passport.gov.ph/.

For notarial and authentication services, appointments can be set through https://riyadhpe.com/.

The Embassy reminds everyone to bring photocopies of valid identification, such as passports, as there may be no photocopying service available at the venue.