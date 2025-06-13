Saudi leaders honor Philippines with Independence Day messages

Leaders from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have sent congratulatory messages to the Philippines for its 127th Independence Day.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia sent a message to President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on this occasion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The King wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Philippines steady progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, also extended his greetings to President Marcos.