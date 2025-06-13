Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi leaders honor Philippines with Independence Day messages

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Leaders from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have sent congratulatory messages to the Philippines for its 127th Independence Day.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia sent a message to President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on this occasion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The King wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Philippines steady progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, also extended his greetings to President Marcos.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos

Marcos extends condolences to India after deadly Ahmedabad plane crash

25 seconds ago
iStock 1464095144

Marcos orders regular 3-year inspections of San Juanico Bridge amid safety concerns

43 mins ago
504271044 1016079400692525 3150894453346490921 n

PH, Nova Scotia seal labor deal to boost OFW protection and job opportunities

46 mins ago
TFT Watchlist Forum

Filipinos in Riyadh invited to attend free TFT Watchlist Forum this June

9 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button