PH, Nova Scotia seal labor deal to boost OFW protection and job opportunities

The Philippines and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have signed a new agreement aimed at strengthening the protection, welfare, and employment opportunities of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to enhance labor cooperation and promote safe migration.

The agreement was formalized on June 9, 2025, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Nova Scotia’s Minister of Advanced Education, Brendan Maguire, at the DMW office in Mandaluyong City.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to a labor migration system grounded in dignity, fairness, and opportunity. We hope this will serve as a model for future bilateral labor accords,” said Secretary Cacdac.

The MOU focuses on ethical recruitment, skills development through partnerships with institutions like TESDA and PGH, and reintegration programs for returning OFWs. It also ensures lawful migration pathways, particularly in key sectors such as healthcare and construction.

Minister Maguire lauded Filipino workers for their dedication and compassion. “Filipinos are among the most hardworking and community-oriented people I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” he said, noting that 58% of job orders from Nova Scotia are in healthcare and construction.

An initial batch of 120 candidates is covered by the agreement, with 42 job orders already in place. Nova Scotia also committed to hiring more Filipino healthcare workers in the years ahead.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Jose Victor John Gonzaga expressed strong support for the initiative, reaffirming the DFA’s commitment to protecting migrant workers and fostering global cooperation.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Nova Scotia and DMW as we usher in this new era of collaboration,” Gonzaga said.

The signing was witnessed by key officials from DMW, OWWA, DFA, and the Canadian Embassy. It follows the Joint Declaration of Intent signed in February 2024, which laid the groundwork for the partnership. So far, over 3,000 OFWs have been deployed to Canada through private recruitment, and 151 via direct hiring.