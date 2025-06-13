Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Passenger says he flew on Air India plane before crash, reports problems onboard

Courtesy: Akash Vatsa/X

A man has claimed that he flew on the same Air India aircraft just two hours before it crashed, killing over 240 people.

Akash Vatsa, an entrepreneur, said he took the Delhi to Ahmedabad flight on the Boeing 787-8 before it was used for the London-bound flight that later crashed.

Vatsa posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I was in the same d**n flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place. Made a video to tweet to @airindia. I would want to give more details.”

He also shared videos from inside the aircraft, showing issues like a broken air-conditioning system and non-working entertainment screens. “AC is not working at all. And as usual, the TV screens are not working. Not even the light is working,” he said in one clip.

Some netizens think it was fake. Vatsa then posted a photo of his boarding pass to prove it was true. “People who wanted to check the credibility, here’s my boarding pass. Man, why would I firstly record [a] video of the same plane and then post it?” Vasta captioned his post.

Vasta’s post has since gone viral, reaching 112,000 likes, 28,000 retweets, and 4,900 comments. In a follow-up, Vatsa said he chose not to take another Air India flight that night.

Air India has not yet responded to the claims.

