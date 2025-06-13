Marcos extends condolences to India after deadly Ahmedabad plane crash

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Air India Flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard. At least 28 people also died on the ground near the crash site, bringing the total death toll to 269. One passenger survived and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“Filipinos are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad,” Marcos said in a post on X.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India, and especially to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives,” he added.

Marcos assured that the Philippines stands in full support of India during this difficult time. “Our thoughts are with every family, across India and beyond, grieving this profound loss,” he said.

The plane was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick and carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Marcos concluded, “May the victims be remembered with dignity, and may the ongoing efforts to understand this tragedy bring comfort and clarity to those left behind.”