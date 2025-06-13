Filipinos in Riyadh invited to attend free TFT Watchlist Forum this June

Filipinos based in Riyadh are invited to attend The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum, a two-day event happening on June 20 and 21, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace.

The event is free of charge and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Helping Filipinos manage finances and build wealth

One of the main goals of the forum is to help overseas Filipinos gain control over their finances. Attendees will learn how to shift from simply sending money back home to becoming consistent savers and investors. The forum will offer guidance on how to build long-term financial security while living and working abroad.

Learning from successful Filipino professionals

The forum will also feature inspiring stories from successful Filipinos who have advanced their careers across the Middle East and other parts of the world. Through their experiences, attendees will gain insights into how they, too, can build a global career by improving their skills and making smart decisions.

Preparing for the future with new skills

As technology continues to evolve, the event will also focus on how Filipinos can stay competitive by learning future-ready skills. Topics will include how to stay relevant in the workforce, especially in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

A chance to invest in personal growth

The forum is designed for OFWs who want to improve their financial standing, grow professionally, and plan ahead for long-term success. Attendees can expect practical tips, professional advice, and opportunities to connect with fellow Filipinos.

Registration is now open. Interested participants are encouraged to secure their slots early by signing up online. Click here to register.