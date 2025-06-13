Air India reports 269 dead, one survivor in Ahmedabad plane crash

A total of 269 people have died after an Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad.

Only one survivor, a British national of Indian origin who is now being treated in a hospital, has been reported as of writing.

“The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital,” the airline said in an X post.

Meanwhile, 28 more people died on the ground where the aircraft crashed.

Flight AI171 was a Boeing 787-8 that left Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM on June 12, 2025, bound for London Gatwick, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

“Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones,” the airline said.

A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to help the families, while the airline fully cooperates with the ongoing investigation.