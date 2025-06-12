UAE leaders congratulate President Marcos on Philippine Independence Day

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates sent a congratulatory message to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the occasion of the Philippines’ Independence Day.

The UAE joins the Philippines in celebrating the 126th anniversary of its independence, which is observed every June 12. The message from Sheikh Mohamed highlights the continued friendly relations between the two countries.

Other UAE leaders also extended their greetings. Vice President and Prime Minister H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as Vice President H.H Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent similar messages to President Marcos.

These gestures reflect the strong diplomatic ties between the UAE and the Philippines. The UAE is home to hundreds of thousands of Filipinos, many of whom work across various sectors.

The Philippines and the UAE continue to strengthen their relationship through partnerships in labor, business, and community support.