Philippine flag raised in Riyadh to commemorate 127 years of independence

Courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Riyadh/FB

In celebration of the 127th anniversary of Philippine Independence, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, led by Ambassador Raymond R. Balatbat, conducted a ceremonial flag-raising on June 12.

The event was joined by all its attached agencies as a symbol of unity and patriotism, honoring the country’s continuing journey of freedom and nationhood.

The Embassy paid tribute to the Philippines’ long-standing values of freedom, future, and history during the brief but meaningful ceremony.

Ambassador Balatbat also extended his Independence Day message to Filipinos around the world, highlighting the resilience of the global Filipino community.

“Wherever we may be, we carry the legacy of our forebears—their courage, dreams, and sacrifices—fueling our drive to build a future filled with both hope and opportunity,” said Ambassador Balatbat in a statement sent to The Filipino Times.

He added, “As we celebrate our nation’s freedom, let us stand united in embodying the strength of our heritage and the limitless potential of our people. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Mabuhay ang Mamamayang Pilipino!”

