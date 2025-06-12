Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi celebrates Independence Day with flag-raising, community fiesta

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi marked the country’s 127th Independence Day with a flag-raising ceremony and a community Fiesta.

Led by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, the event brought together Filipinos from various schools, community groups, and organizations.

Guests enjoyed traditional Filipino street food like taho (sweet tofu snack), sorbetes (Filipino ice cream), and other local favorites, aiming to highlight Filipino culture and unity abroad.

In his Independence Day message, Ambassador Ver emphasized the importance of reflecting on the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan” (Freedom, Future, History), honoring the sacrifices of Filipino heroes, celebrating the country’s hard-earned freedoms, and recognizing the collective duty to build a better future.

“This year’s celebration is particularly significant as we highlight the growing and strategic partnership between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates,” the ambassador said.

“Anchored in mutual respect and reinforced by the presence of nearly a million Filipinos in the UAE, our bilateral relations have expanded into a forward-looking cooperation and collaboration in new and previously untapped fields,” he added.

He emphasized the growing relationship between the two nations, strengthened by the official visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the UAE in November 2024, and the several agreements signed to boost cooperation in trade, energy, culture, digital innovation, environment, public safety, and government services.

Ambassador Ver also noted the UAE’s strength in digital technologies and how this matches the Philippines’ goals for growth. He lauded OFWs, especially those working in IT, engineering, and creative industries, as well as entrepreneurs, for contributing to the UAE’s progress and carrying the Filipino spirit of excellence.

“This year, the UAE celebrates the Year of Community. We take great pride in the integral role that the Filipino community plays in this country’s success and in enriching the UAE’s social and economic fabric,” Ambassador Ver said.

“As we look toward the future, let us celebrate not only the freedom we cherish, but also the strong and evolving partnership we share with the UAE — a relationship that continues to grow in breadth, depth, innovation, shared purpose, and mutual benefit,” he added.