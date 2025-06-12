Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH government brings services to OFWs in British Virgin Islands

Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

To make government services more accessible to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Washington, D.C., held a two-day service caravan in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Labor Attaché Saul De Vries said the initiative follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to bring government services closer to Filipino workers abroad. “These OFWs have limited access to our office in Washington, D.C., so we brought the services directly to them,” he said.

Over 200 OFWs benefited from on-site services, including contract verification, OWWA membership renewal, and labor consultations. Virtual sessions were also held, with representatives from SSS, Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth, and OF Bank discussing programs and investment opportunities for migrants.

The British Virgin Islands is home to around 800 Filipino workers, primarily employed in health care, hospitality, finance, construction, retail, and domestic services. Most are based in Tortola and Virgin Gorda.

On the sidelines of the event, De Vries and Welfare Officer Mae Codilla met with BVI Governor Daniel Pruce to discuss workplace concerns and pending complaints involving Filipino workers. De Vries expressed gratitude for the Governor’s openness and the employment opportunities provided to Filipinos in the territory.

