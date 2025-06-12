Marcos says disinformation is plague to freedom

False news and misinformation are among the biggest threats to freedom today, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned on Independence Day as he urged Filipinos to continue defending its democratic future.

Speaking at the 127th anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood, Marcos issued a strong message about the dangers of unchecked disinformation and blind conformity, which he said can erode the nation’s values and dismantle hard-won liberties.

“Freedom is fleeting. Fake news, misinformation, herd mentality can erase our way of life, our culture, our value system that we hold so dear,” said Marcos.

He emphasized that Philippine freedom was not handed over—it was fought for and must now be protected from modern forms of attack, including the deliberate spread of falsehoods.

“Ang mga kasinungalingang walang hangganan—mga balitang walang katotohanan at maling impormasyon, ito ang mga salot sa ating kalayaan,” he said.

The president called on Filipinos to remain vigilant, urging them to think critically, seek the truth, and reject lies, even when such lies serve personal or political interests.

“Nakakalungkot din na may ilan sa ating mga kababayan ay pinipilit ang maling paniniwala para sa interes ng iba at hindi para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayang Pilipino,” Marcos lamented.

“Maging mapanuri tayo lagi. Alamin natin ang totoo. Labanan ang mga kasinungalingan,” he continued.

Marcos also called for moral courage and unity in the face of division and deception.

“Piliin nating maging tapat, kahit walang nakakakita. Piliin natin na manindigan, lalo na kung may nagkakamali. Piliin natin ang pagkakaisa sa gitna ng pagkakaiba.”