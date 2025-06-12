Court denies Arnie Teves’ plea to stay in NBI custody, orders transfer to Camp Bagong Diwa

A Manila court has rejected the request of former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. to remain under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), ordering instead his transfer to the Metro Manila District Jail in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

In a five-page resolution, the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 51 dismissed Teves’ motion, which cited concerns over his safety and referenced a Certificate of Handover signed by the Philippine and Timor-Leste governments prior to his deportation. The court ruled that the certificate did not require custody by a specific agency.

“This Court finds no merit in the motion of the accused,” the ruling stated, adding that there was no evidence of credible threats to Teves’ life or safety, nor sufficient justification to keep him in the NBI facility.

The court also downplayed his fears of inhumane treatment, saying discomfort in detention is not equivalent to torture or degrading conditions: “A facility lacking in luxury does not automatically constitute inhuman or degrading treatment.”

The judge further remarked that Teves appeared to be seeking detention in a location of his choosing “for his own convenience.”

Teves is facing multiple charges—including murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder—linked to the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and 10 others in 2023. A separate Manila RTC branch had earlier ordered his transfer to Manila City Jail in connection with another case involving illegal firearms and explosives.